Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 1,396.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 469,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437,707 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $27,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at $468,103.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ALK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.14.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $41.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.46. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $63.76.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

