Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 5,871.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 505,460 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $17,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,743,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,168,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,545,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,453,000 after acquiring an additional 313,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,682,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,001,000 after acquiring an additional 689,643 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,589,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,694,000 after acquiring an additional 80,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,500,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,527,000 after acquiring an additional 122,110 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.61.

NYSE:SYF opened at $28.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.18 and its 200 day moving average is $38.58. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

