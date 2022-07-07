Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 86,077 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 294,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,077 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Centene were worth $24,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Centene by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $858,786.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,740. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $86.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $89.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.74. The stock has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

