Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 92,740 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,740 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $24,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $169.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.74 and a 200 day moving average of $173.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.19. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.43 and a 12-month high of $230.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.35. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 35.18 EPS for the current year.

ABG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.75.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.