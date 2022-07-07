Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $30.32 Million Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 620,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,323,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter worth about $470,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 516,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,267,000 after buying an additional 15,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

SPR opened at $30.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.17. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.18 and a twelve month high of $53.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 51.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.22) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.99%.

SPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.60.

About Spirit AeroSystems (Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.