Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,076,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,657,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,993,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,436,000 after buying an additional 108,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,336,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,538,000 after buying an additional 578,845 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Coty by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,011 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in Coty by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,222,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,838 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coty by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,879,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,238,000 after purchasing an additional 788,463 shares during the period. 37.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.85.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average is $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 2.15. Coty Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $11.12.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Coty had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $645,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 739,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,382.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

