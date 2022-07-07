Asset Dedication LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 6,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $5,533,000. Berkshire Bank grew its stake in Chevron by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 18,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, apricus wealth LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVX opened at $140.78 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.44. The firm has a market cap of $276.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.24.

In related news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

