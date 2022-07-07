AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF) Price Target Lowered to €23.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €32.00 ($33.33) to €23.00 ($23.96) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ATOGF. UBS Group dropped their price target on AUTO1 Group from €27.20 ($28.33) to €25.00 ($26.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AUTO1 Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on AUTO1 Group from €25.00 ($26.04) to €20.00 ($20.83) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

OTC:ATOGF opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10. AUTO1 Group has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $49.42.

AUTO1 Group SE operates an online marketplace for used vehicle sales to dealers and individual customers in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for the sale of used cars to commercial car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de, an online platform to sell their used cars to the company.

