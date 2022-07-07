Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Stock Position Raised by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.75.

NYSE AVY opened at $165.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $151.62 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

