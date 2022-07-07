Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CAR. Bank of America cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $193.00 to $238.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $196.40.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

NASDAQ CAR opened at $148.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.11. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $65.87 and a 12 month high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $6.45. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 635.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 39.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 28,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $172.78 per share, with a total value of $4,895,548.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 450,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,833,243.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 83,734 shares of company stock valued at $14,792,435. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,825,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.