Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Given New $158.00 Price Target at Barclays

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $223.00 to $158.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $193.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.40.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $148.93 on Tuesday. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $65.87 and a 52-week high of $545.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.47 and a 200-day moving average of $209.01.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $6.45. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 635.44%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 39.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 28,334 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $172.78 per share, with a total value of $4,895,548.52. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 450,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,833,243.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 83,734 shares of company stock worth $14,792,435 in the last three months. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,299,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,417,000 after buying an additional 899,208 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 203.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 789,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,769,000 after purchasing an additional 529,066 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,677,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 11,720.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 198,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,044,000 after purchasing an additional 196,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1,627.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,522,000 after purchasing an additional 129,585 shares during the last quarter.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

