Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Receives $47.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.20.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 3,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $174,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,812,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,893,000 after purchasing an additional 49,576 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Avnet by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,670,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,576,000 after acquiring an additional 427,011 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Avnet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,296,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,911,000 after acquiring an additional 103,279 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avnet by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,841,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,486,000 after acquiring an additional 160,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avnet by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,885,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,517,000 after acquiring an additional 241,551 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVT opened at $42.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.26. Avnet has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.64. Avnet had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avnet will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

