Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Price Target Cut to $9.90

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.40 to $9.90 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Azul from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Azul from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.12.

Shares of AZUL stock opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.41. Azul has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $25.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average of $13.05.

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $610.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Azul will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Azul by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 59,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Azul by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Azul by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Azul by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Azul by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

