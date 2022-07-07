Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Stock Holdings Increased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,299,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,842 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $47,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.32.

In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $196,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,648.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,237,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,942,236. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BKR stock opened at $27.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.34 and a beta of 1.55. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.45.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 218.19%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

