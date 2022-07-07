Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Boosts Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOC. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.80.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $481.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $461.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.40. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $344.89 and a 1 year high of $492.30.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

