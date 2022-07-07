Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Boosts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,175 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,330 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Union Pacific by 316.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $740,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,336 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1,083.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 758,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $191,136,000 after acquiring an additional 694,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

UNP opened at $209.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $131.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.68.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.00.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

