Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Cuts Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC decreased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 324.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMUS opened at $137.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $171.15 billion, a PE ratio of 61.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.75.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.78.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

