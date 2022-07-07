Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $534,000 Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lowered its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 948 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 836.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,043,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,225,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 59,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,608,000 after purchasing an additional 14,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $793.33.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $509.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $506.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $573.10. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $462.61 and a one year high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.14. The business had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

