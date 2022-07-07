Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $795,000 Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,194 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 3,433,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,045,000 after buying an additional 1,601,062 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,867,000. Patient Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,118,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 376,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,162,000 after buying an additional 201,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 782,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,344,000 after buying an additional 177,368 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. B. Riley lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.14.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $24.81 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $35.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 5.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.73.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.23. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

