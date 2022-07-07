Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $828,000 Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lowered its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LBRDK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.50.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.76 per share, with a total value of $33,228.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,022.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $118.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.18. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $102.14 and a twelve month high of $194.05. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 99.93%. The firm had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

