Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,400,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,223,000 after buying an additional 434,595 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 365,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,625,000 after buying an additional 195,797 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 435.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 202,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,439,000 after buying an additional 164,587 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $381.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.65. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.05 and a 12-month high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,734,267.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James raised Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.05.

Ulta Beauty Profile (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.