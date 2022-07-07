Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $578,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 3.1% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Amphenol by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,363 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in Amphenol by 2.6% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH opened at $64.46 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.04.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

