Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Purchases 229 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at $496,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 735.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LNC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.90.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $46.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.29 and its 200 day moving average is $62.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.92. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.31). Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

