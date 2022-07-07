Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Purchases 393 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $386,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN opened at $594.90 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $747.42. The company has a market capitalization of $64.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $624.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $639.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.09 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Argus upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.43.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total transaction of $722,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,905,518.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $737.79, for a total value of $239,781.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,207,035.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,882 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

