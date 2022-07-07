Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,941 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,979,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,276,000 after purchasing an additional 228,711 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,642,000 after purchasing an additional 61,738 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954,160 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,175,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,829,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $171.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.98 and a 200 day moving average of $195.46. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

