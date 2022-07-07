Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Reduces Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC trimmed its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 98,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 83,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 57,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPW stock opened at $15.60 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average of $19.87.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $409.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.03%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MPW shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

