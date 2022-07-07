Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 95 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VV. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $175.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.51. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $166.09 and a 12-month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.