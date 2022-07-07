Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Trims Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC trimmed its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1,502.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 863,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,595,000 after acquiring an additional 809,362 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 8,965.5% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 262,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,239,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,030,000 after purchasing an additional 203,134 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 571,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,580,000 after purchasing an additional 107,416 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 376,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,511,000 after purchasing an additional 102,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $39.95 on Thursday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $62.33. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.64.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.54. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BHF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.30.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

