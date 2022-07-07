Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Trims Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other news, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $391.69 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $375.87 and a one year high of $731.85. The stock has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $467.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $537.96.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $642.68.

Lam Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.