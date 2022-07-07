Ballast Advisors LLC Acquires 545 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,089 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 125,346 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,385,000 after buying an additional 9,579 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,323,597 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $118,364,000 after buying an additional 65,211 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $339,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 196,266 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,998,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 37,765 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on VZ. DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.14.

VZ stock opened at $51.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.84. The stock has a market cap of $216.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $56.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,176. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

