Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.60.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Itaú Unibanco cut Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Itau BBA Securities cut Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.
BSAC opened at $15.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.38. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 158,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 60,600 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 46,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 10,073 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 90,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 412,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 68,852 shares during the last quarter. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile (Get Rating)
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
