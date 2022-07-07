Bank of America Lowers Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target to $2.33

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGCGet Rating) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $3.00 to $2.33 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CGC. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.98.

CGC opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 8.16. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $23.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGCGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.22). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 53.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Canopy Growth’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the first quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Canopy Growth by 256.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Canopy Growth by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Canopy Growth by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

