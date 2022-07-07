Barclays Lowers Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Price Target to GBX 73

Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 81 ($0.98) to GBX 73 ($0.88) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Assura from GBX 75 ($0.91) to GBX 70 ($0.85) in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Get Assura alerts:

OTCMKTS ARSSF opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86. Assura has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.17.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.