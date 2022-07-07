Barclays Lowers Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Price Target to SEK 95

Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from SEK 130 to SEK 95 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fabege AB (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 125 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Fabege AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabege AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

Get Fabege AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:FBGGF opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. Fabege AB has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $17.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.15.

Fabege AB (publ), a property company, focuses primarily on the development, investment, and management of commercial premises in Sweden. Its property portfolio comprises office, retail, industrial/warehouse, residential, hotel, and garage properties. The company also engages in the acquisition and sale of properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fabege AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabege AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.