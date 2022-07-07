Barclays Lowers Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Price Target to GBX 22

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 33 ($0.40) to GBX 22 ($0.27) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HMSNF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 36 ($0.44) to GBX 33 ($0.40) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

HMSNF opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40. Hammerson has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $0.58.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

