Barclays Lowers Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Price Target to GBX 780

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 830 ($10.05) to GBX 780 ($9.45) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Land Securities Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.
OTCMKTS:LDSCY opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $11.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84.
At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.
