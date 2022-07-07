Barclays Lowers Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $280.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Barclays from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 64.93% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.00.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

META stock opened at $169.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.38 and a 200 day moving average of $227.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $104,739.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,277.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $2,059,122.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,430 shares of company stock worth $9,076,960 in the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of META. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.4% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 13,783 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finer Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.6% during the first quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.5% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,727 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, City State Bank increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 30.4% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.