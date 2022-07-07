Barclays Trims CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Target Price to $3.50

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $7.00 to $3.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 77.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $7.53.

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.89% and a negative net margin of 129.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

