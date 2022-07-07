Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.23

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.23 and traded as low as $7.82. Benefitfocus shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 74,497 shares changing hands.

BNFT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered Benefitfocus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.65.

Benefitfocus ( NASDAQ:BNFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Benefitfocus’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Benefitfocus news, CEO Matthew Levin sold 37,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $319,152.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 511,336 shares in the company, valued at $4,392,376.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Siris Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,883,000. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,608,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,149,000 after purchasing an additional 765,545 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 29,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Benefitfocus by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 323,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 63,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

About Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.