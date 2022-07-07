BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Short Interest Up 19.2% in June

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,010,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the May 31st total of 5,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ BGCP opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.56. BGC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $506.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.95 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 49.15% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BGC Partners will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.79%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

