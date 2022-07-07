BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Stock Position Raised by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,135 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 497 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BHP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. HSBC began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,590 ($31.36) to GBX 2,510 ($30.39) in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,706.42.

Shares of BHP opened at $52.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.26 and its 200-day moving average is $66.76. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92.

BHP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.