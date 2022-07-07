Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Stock Holdings Increased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) by 90.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,934 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Big Lots by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,893 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 14.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Big Lots by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,495,000 after acquiring an additional 22,420 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 4.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Big Lots by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

BIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Big Lots currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Shares of BIG opened at $20.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.09. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.77 and a 12-month high of $64.06.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($1.49). Big Lots had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

