BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Short Interest Update

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 345,400 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the May 31st total of 421,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLRX opened at $1.30 on Thursday. BioLineRx has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60. The company has a market cap of $62.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.00.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioLineRx will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLRX. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in BioLineRx in the first quarter worth about $178,000. PVG Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in BioLineRx by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 160,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 83,850 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BioLineRx by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 79,296 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in BioLineRx by 377.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 53,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioLineRx in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioLineRx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About BioLineRx (Get Rating)

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.