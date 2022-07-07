BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.85

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.85 and traded as low as $3.07. BioRestorative Therapies shares last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 9,654 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.27.

Get BioRestorative Therapies alerts:

In related news, CFO Robert Eugene Kristal acquired 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $43,396.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,396. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 30,444 shares of company stock valued at $132,061. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioRestorative Therapies stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:BRTX Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.63% of BioRestorative Therapies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 16.52% of the company’s stock.

About BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX)

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioRestorative Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRestorative Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.