BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BTAI. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $125.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $134.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of BTAI stock opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The company has a market capitalization of $443.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.02.

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTAI. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

