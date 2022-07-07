BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) and Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Financial Survey

Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) and BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Ashford alerts:

14.0% of Ashford shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of BlackRock Capital Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.6% of Ashford shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of BlackRock Capital Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Ashford has a beta of 2.26, indicating that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock Capital Investment has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ashford and BlackRock Capital Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford -0.18% -17.44% 8.12% BlackRock Capital Investment 115.90% 6.36% 3.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ashford and BlackRock Capital Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford 0 0 1 0 3.00 BlackRock Capital Investment 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ashford presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 93.50%. BlackRock Capital Investment has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.95%. Given Ashford’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ashford is more favorable than BlackRock Capital Investment.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ashford and BlackRock Capital Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford $388.48 million 0.12 -$9.93 million ($13.74) -1.05 BlackRock Capital Investment $46.24 million 5.83 $66.49 million $0.69 5.30

BlackRock Capital Investment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ashford. Ashford is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BlackRock Capital Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BlackRock Capital Investment beats Ashford on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ashford (Get Rating)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc.(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. as of November 5, 2019.

About BlackRock Capital Investment (Get Rating)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million. The fund invests in the form of senior and junior secured, unsecured, and subordinated debt securities and loans including cash flow, asset backed, and junior lien facilities and equity securities. It's equity investments can be structured in the form of warrants, preferred stock, common equity co-investments, and direct investments in common stock. The fund's debt investments are principally structured to provide for current cash interest and to a lesser extent non-cash interest, particularly with subordinated debt investments, through a pay-in-kind (PIK) feature. It can also make non-control investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.