BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s’ (BTA) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 240 ($2.91) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BTA. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 220 ($2.66) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.70) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 270 ($3.27) to GBX 290 ($3.51) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.24) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 270 ($3.27) to GBX 290 ($3.51) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 227.50 ($2.75).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a GBX 5.39 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s’s previous dividend of $2.31.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

