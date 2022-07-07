BNP Paribas Downgrades boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) to Hold

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BHHOF. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of boohoo group to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of boohoo group to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.60.

BHHOF opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. boohoo group has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

