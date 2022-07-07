boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a GBX 60 ($0.73) target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 230 ($2.79) to GBX 140 ($1.70) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of boohoo group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 65 ($0.79) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 65 ($0.79) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, boohoo group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.29.

Shares of boohoo group stock opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. boohoo group has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $86.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.09.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

