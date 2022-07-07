BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 472 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2022

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 472 ($5.72) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.BGet Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 440 ($5.33) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 540 ($6.54) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 500 ($6.05) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 510 ($6.18) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 470 ($5.69) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares stock opened at GBX 171.50 ($2.08) on Wednesday. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a one year low of GBX 168 ($2.03) and a one year high of GBX 197 ($2.39). The company has a market cap of £34.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 175.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 177.16.

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares Company Profile (Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.