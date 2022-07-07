BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 472 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 472 ($5.72) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 440 ($5.33) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 540 ($6.54) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 500 ($6.05) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 510 ($6.18) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 470 ($5.69) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get BP plc 9% Preferred Shares alerts:

Shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares stock opened at GBX 171.50 ($2.08) on Wednesday. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a one year low of GBX 168 ($2.03) and a one year high of GBX 197 ($2.39). The company has a market cap of £34.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 175.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 177.16.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.